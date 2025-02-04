Louisiana State Police deploys over 200 Troopers for Super Bowl 2025

Louisiana State Troopers are preparing for an exciting and action-packed Super Bowl week. With large crowds expected in the French Quarter and surrounding areas, traffic will be significantly impacted, and there’s an increased likelihood of aggressive and impaired drivers on the road.

To help manage the festivities, Governor Jeff Landry has deployed over 200 Louisiana State Police Troopers from across the state to assist the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

Troopers will be stationed throughout the French Quarter, the Convention Center, the Superdome, and other key locations to support various logistical roles across the city. Louisiana State Police is urging everyone to follow these important safety tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience:

Photos provided by the Louisiana State Police.

Event and Personal Safety Tips:

Be Aware of Restricted Zones: The Caesars Superdome is a “No Drone Zone” during the Super Bowl.

Stay Visible and Alert: Stick to well-lit, populated areas. Avoid walking alone, and stay aware of your surroundings to deter potential criminals.

Safeguard Your Belongings: Avoid displaying cash or expensive jewelry. Keep valuables in your front pockets, and secure purses or wallets to reduce the risk of theft.

Limit Distractions: Keep your phone use to a minimum while walking to stay alert to your environment.

Interior Zone Restrictions: Coolers and ice chests are not allowed in the French Quarter Enhanced Security Zone (Canal Street to St. Ann Street and Dauphine Street to Royal Street).

No Large Bags: Bags or containers larger than 4.5”x6.5” within the FQESZ are subject to search.

Safety for Children:

Identify Landmarks: Help children recognize their surroundings by pointing out key landmarks.

Create a Plan: Teach children what to do if they become separated, such as finding a police officer or a family with children for assistance.

Identification: Write a phone number on a piece of paper and pin it inside your child’s clothing.

Take a Photo: Snap a picture of your child before heading out to help authorities if they get lost.

Driving Safety:

Drive Sober: Plan ahead for a safe ride. Use a designated driver, taxis, rideshares, or arrange for a sober family member or friend to pick you up. Never ride with an impaired driver.

Buckle Up: Louisiana law requires everyone in the vehicle to wear a seatbelt. In the event of a crash, the safest place to be is inside the vehicle.

Impaired Drivers Will Be Arrested: Louisiana State Troopers will be actively patrolling for impaired drivers. If you drink and drive, you will go to jail.

Parking:

Be Aware of Parking Restrictions: Limited parking is available, so consider carpooling or using alternate transportation. Follow parking signs and avoid blocking fire hydrants or driveways. Don’t interfere with traffic flow.

Avoid Towing and Fines: Pay attention to parking signs to avoid fines or having your vehicle towed. Remove valuables from your vehicle or keep them out of sight to deter theft.

Lock Your Vehicle: Double-check that your vehicle is locked, windows are closed, and you have your keys. Remember where you parked, and take note of any landmarks nearby.

Use Technology: If you use a smartphone, pin your parking location to help you find your vehicle later.

Reporting Suspicious Activity:

If you see something, say something! Use the “See Something, Send Something” app to report suspicious activity directly to public safety personnel. The app, available as See Send by My Mobile Witness, Inc., allows you to submit both text and pictures to investigators.

Additional Resources:

Follow Louisiana State Police on social media for updates.

To report impaired or aggressive drivers, dial *LSP (*577) from your cell phone.

Louisiana State Police wishes everyone a safe and fun Super Bowl week! Make good decisions, stay safe, and enjoy the excitement of the festivities!