Louisiana State Police now accepting applications for 108th Cadet Class

The Louisiana State Police Academy is now taking applications for their 108th Cadet Class.

“At the Louisiana State Police Academy, training is tough for a reason. We want our troopers ready for anything,” said the Louisiana State Police Academy. “Leading to them being prepared, professional, and focused on serving Louisiana. Our academy has earned a national reputation for producing some of the best in law enforcement. It’s not easy, but that’s the point. Excellence takes work.”

Cadet Class 108 will begin on January 4, 2026. Applications are due by August 18, 2025.

To learn more about the Louisiana State Police, including salaries, qualifications, and applications