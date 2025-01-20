Louisiana State Police stresses road safety during upcoming Winter Weather Event

With the extreme winter weather conditions expected to impact our state over the next few days, Louisiana State Police urges our residents and visitors to stay weather aware and avoid ALL unnecessary travel.

Roadway conditions, especially bridges and overpasses, tend to decline quickly during these weather events. LSP will work closely with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to monitor and close roadways as necessary; however, it is everyone’s responsibility to prioritize safety and stay off the roads.

If travel is unavoidable, motorists should follow these safety tips:

Reduce your speed and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Increase your following distance behind other vehicles.

Do not use cruise control while driving in wet or icy conditions.

Anticipate stops and brake gently while stopping.

Be watchful for icy patches on overpasses, bridges, and shady spots on the roadway.

If you encounter a skid, take your foot off the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control.

Use low-beam headlights only.

Watch for slow-moving DOTD vehicles, as well as first responders.

Remember that it’s illegal and unsafe to drive around barricades.

Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained.

For roadway closure information, motorists can utilize the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or the Louisiana 511 smartphone application. If you experience difficulties or witness hazardous situations while on the road, you may notify the nearest State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577).

Continue to monitor LSP’s social media accounts for updated information regarding current traffic advisories and roadway conditions. Residents are also encouraged to visit GetAGamePlan.org for preparedness tips and resources to stay safe during severe weather events. Be weather-ready and stay safe, Louisiana!