Louisiana Students Achieve Their Highest National Rankings on the Nation’s Report Card

Louisiana students have achieved some of the most significant academic progress in the nation, according to data released today as part of The Nation’s Report Card. Widely regarded as the gold standard of assessments, these latest results measure math and reading proficiency among 4th and 8th grade students in the U.S. Louisiana’s students earned the state’s highest national rankings across both grade levels and subjects.

Governor Jeff Landry joined Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley for a press conference announcing the results today at Magnolia Woods Elementary in Baton Rouge.

“This is a historic achievement for our state and underscores the dedication of teachers and a laser focus on fundamental academic skills,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “While we are obviously pleased, we are not completely satisfied as there is more work to accomplish.”

Unprecedented National Rankings

The Nation’s Report Card measures 4th grade math, 4th grade reading, 8th grade math, and 8th grade reading. Louisiana saw its national rankings continue to rise in each subject and grade level.

4th Grade Math

2024: 38th

2022: 44th

2019: 50th

4th Grade Reading

2024: 16th

2022: 42nd

2019: 50th

8th Grade Math

2024: 43rd

2022: 45th

2019: 49th

8th Grade Reading

2024: 29th

2022: 39th

2019: 45th

Louisiana Among National Leaders

Louisiana 4th graders led the nation in reading growth for the second consecutive cycle of The Nation’s Report Card. (2022 and 2024)

Louisiana 4th graders were top five in the nation for math growth.

Louisiana is one of only two states where 4th graders exceeded 2019 scores in reading and math.

Louisiana is one of 14 states to post gains in 8th grade math.

Louisiana students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students outperformed the national average in both achievement and growth.

“These results demonstrate the power of a strong academic foundation and a relentless focus on academic excellence,” said Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Vice President Stacey Melerine. “I’m especially encouraged to see students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students outpacing their national peers for growth and achievement.”

Back to the Basics and a Commitment to Collaboration

Louisiana’s academic progress reflects the state’s emphasis on foundational skills and its investment in educators.

Literacy instruction aligned to the Science of Reading: Louisiana implemented a comprehensive literacy plan rooted in phonics, transforming how reading is taught statewide and equipping educators with the training to help students thrive.

Foundational math instruction: The state’s math plan emphasized mastery of basic math skills, providing students with the time and tools necessary for long-term success in advanced math.

Special education guidance: Louisiana’s Special Education Playbook for System Leaders received national recognition and offered educators practical tools to create high-quality learning environments for students with disabilities.

Empowering educators: Louisiana has invested in professional learning to equip teachers and leaders with the skills to effectively leverage high-quality instructional materials while reducing bureaucracy, excessive trainings, and classroom disruptions.

“Our intentional focus on equipping teachers and leaders is one of the main factors that has translated into academic growth for Louisiana children,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jenna Chiasson. “By providing educators with meaningful professional learning, coaching, and collaboration opportunities, we have supported them in using high-quality instructional materials in service of students.”

Looking Ahead

Louisiana has implemented a number of programs and initiatives to build on recent progress. Thanks to a substantial investment by the state legislature, Louisiana has expanded its high-dosage tutoring program to reach more schools and students. A new K-3 literacy screener has been launched to help identify and address early reading challenges. Building on its literacy success, Louisiana is introducing a K-3 math screener and statewide teacher training on foundational math instruction.

Louisiana also adopted a revised accountability system that will raise the bar for academic success, enhance the value of career education, and make it easier for the public to understand how schools are performing. Set to go into effect next school year, it has been called the strongest accountability system in the country by national education experts.

About The Nation’s Report Card

The Nation’s Report Card, also known as the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, is the only nationally representative assessment of student achievement over time for the nation, states, and selected large urban districts. A representative sample of students across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense (DoDea) schools take the assessment.

The math and reading assessments in 4th and 8th grades had been conducted every two years since 2003 until it was suspended due to the pandemic. The 2022 assessment was the first administered since the pandemic.