Louisiana students improve mastery+ rates on LEAP

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) today released 2025 results from the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP), showing a one percentage point increase in overall student proficiency for grades 3–8. Thirty-five percent of students achieved Mastery or above (Mastery+) in the 2024–2025 school year, up from 34 percent the previous year.

Notably, math proficiency in grades 3–8 improved by two percentage points. These gains are part of the LDOE’s broader strategy to strengthen math outcomes across Louisiana. Since 2021, Louisiana’s overall Mastery+ rate for grades 3–8 has increased by five percentage points. In this year’s results, 80 percent of school systems either improved or maintained their 3–8 Mastery+ rate, and 74 percent did the same for grades 3–12.

“Louisiana teachers are the driving force behind the steady, sustained progress of the past five years,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “While today’s results show continued movement in the right direction, they also underscore the challenges ahead. We must accelerate efforts to support educators, raise expectations for students, and maintain our laser focus on academic achievement.”

2025 LEAP Results

Grades 3–8 Mastery+ rate increased by one point to 35 percent.

Math Mastery+ rate increased by two points to 33 percent.

English language arts (ELA) Mastery+ rate remained steady at 43 percent.

Science Mastery+ rate increased by one point to 29 percent.

High school Mastery+ rate declined by one point to 35 percent.

Final Set of LEAP Results Under Current Accountability System

These LEAP results will contribute to 2025 school performance scores, which will be released later this year. They also represent the final set of LEAP results used under Louisiana’s current accountability system.

Student results from LEAP tests taken during the 2025-2026 school year will factor into the first official school performance scores utilizing Louisiana’s revised accountability system. Those performance scores will be released in late 2026.

Designed to be a catalyst for academic growth, Louisiana’s revised accountability system will raise the bar for academic success, enhance the value of career education, and make it easier for the public to understand how schools are performing.

Earliest Statewide Data Release Since 2016

This year marks the earliest release of statewide LEAP results in nearly a decade. The LDOE provided school and system-level results today, and student-level reports were shared with school systems on June 30. LEAP data has traditionally been released in late July or early August. Releasing results earlier gives school systems more time to plan instruction and support based on the most current data.

The LDOE is encouraging school systems to provide student results to families as quickly as possible. Parent guides are available on LDOE’s website. Families with questions should contact their child’s school or school system.