Louisiana to review classroom expectations in math and ELA

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) will review the state’s student standards for math and English language arts (ELA). The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) approved the review process during their meeting December 11 and the standards review committees application is now open. Louisiana teachers, administrators, school system staff, higher education faculty, parents, and community members are encouraged to apply.

“This is a profound opportunity to pursue academic excellence in Louisiana classrooms,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Professionally, I’m excited about an increased focus on phonics, grammar, and foundational math skills.”

“Louisiana has renewed its focus on the fundamentals of learning, and English and math skills are part of the core foundation for student success,” said BESE President Ronnie Morris. “We look forward to engaging with parents, educators and all stakeholders to evaluate and strengthen our state’s standards for these essential subjects and their practical application. Robust academic standards lay the groundwork for a meaningful and relevant educational experience and help ensure that Louisiana’s students will be well-prepared for career and post-secondary opportunities.”

Standards Review Committees and Application

The online application will be open until January 27, 2025 at 8 a.m. Selected participants will be notified in late February and submitted to BESE for approval in March.

The standards committees will consist of a steering committee and content expert workgroups for ELA and math. The committees will be composed of Louisiana stakeholders. Meetings will begin in April, continue through July, and be open to the public.

Standards Review Process Goals

Louisiana’s current math and ELA standards were last revised about a decade ago.

The goals of the standards review process in ELA include:

Strengthening the progression of foundational skills standards in elementary, aligning with the Science of Reading.

Reinforcing specific language standards, including grammar, usage, and mechanics.

Providing world, American, and Louisiana reading text exemplars for each grade band.

The goals of the standards review process in math include:

Strengthening the foundational skills progression ensuring the development of advanced skills, including logic and reasoning.

Identifying relevant mathematics pathways for students, aiming for success in college, career, or service.

Standards vs. Curriculum

Student standards are different from curriculum in that standards define what students are expected to learn in a particular subject and grade, and a curriculum defines how teachers will teach to ensure students learn the standards.

In Louisiana, the LDOE works with stakeholders to set and review high-quality student standards. School systems make their own decisions to choose a curriculum. To support local school systems in selecting and implementing high-quality instructional materials, the LDOE provides reviews of instructional materials per statute, the Instructional Materials Professional Learning Partner Guide, and the tools and resources found in the Teacher Support Toolbox.