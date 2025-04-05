Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation seeks artists for 100th anniversary commemoration of 1927 Great Flood

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation is searching for artists to mark an important anniversary in our state and national history.

In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Great Flood of 1927, the largest flood in American history, the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation is looking for professional artists to submit proposals for the creation of original, site-specific artwork to serve as markers in places affected by the tragedy. Terrebonne Parish and parts of Lafourche Parish are included in the impacted area.

The Flood of 1927 was caused by heavy rainfall from August 1926 to the spring of 1927 and inundated 23,000 square miles throughout the Mississippi River valley. Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced and hundreds of people perished.

This project aims to help the public gain a greater understanding of the Great Flood and its impact through markers that highlight significant sites and events. This will include actions during the flood as well as effects from the flood, such as population and economic shifts, modern levee and transportation systems, to coastal environmental and cultural loss.

This request for proposals is open to professional artists and artist teams 18 and over, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender identification, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical ability. Those applying should have experience in public art and installations that are extensive in their geographic area. Artists must demonstrate a proven track record of successfully completing projects of similar scope.

Details for interested artists are as follows:

WHEN: The project will take place from 2026-2027, echoing the rising and receding waters of the Flood.

PROJECT GOALS: The artwork/markers will be situated in various locations impacted by the 1927 flood. The selected design should be low maintenance, easily replicable, and should be free-standing within each designated space as site locations and geography will vary greatly. The artwork should serve as a marker that illuminates a significant natural disaster in American history. The selected artist should consider factors such as durability, weather resistance, as well as low maintenance to ensure the marker remains intact and legible in outdoor environments over time. Artists are encouraged to create a dynamic piece that resonates with the Trust's commitment to convey diverse stories which highlight the importance of historic buildings, sites and stories. The installation should invite interaction, inspire curiosity, and contribute to a sense of place and broader understanding of the 1927 Flood and its many lasting impacts on the story of our nation. This program has the potential to gain national exposure for the commemoration and the network of markers. The artwork may be composed of, but not limited to, materials such as cast aluminum, stainless steel, HDU, aluminum composite, etc. Size considerations will revolve around budget constraints, with artists asked to consider a budget range from $5,000 – $10,000 per site install. This will allow for a feasible distribution of markers for participating communities, stakeholders, businesses, and organizations. Artists are encouraged to consider innovative materials and approaches that align with the themes of the project and enhance the integration of the artwork into the specific locations, creating a cohesive and immersive environment. The piece should include some sort of connection to the larger project, via QR code or augmented reality.

Proposal materials must be received by Monday, May 19, 2025 via this Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation online form. For complete information and to submit your proposal, please click here.

Please direct questions about the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation or this project to: Brian Davis, LTHP Executive Director, bdavis@LTHP.org or 318.267.5220.