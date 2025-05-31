Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp to go on sale June 1

The 2025-26 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp, also known as the Louisiana Duck Stamp, will go on sale June 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced. However, due to a supply chain disruption, there will be a delay in the delivery time.

Customers will still be able to purchase the new stamp online and will receive a notification upon purchasing that there will be a delay in the delivery time.

Customers can purchase the stamp online, at a local license vendor, at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Baton Rouge headquarters office, or through the mail.

The physical duck stamps are only for collectors or those wanting to contribute additional dollars to conservation efforts. These stamps do not serve as licenses to hunt waterfowl.

The stamp is currently $5.50 for residents and $25 for non-residents, but the new pending legislation would do away with the price difference and allow the commission to set the price annually. Anyone can purchase it regardless of residency.

John Nelson Harris of Groveland, Florida, won the 2025-26 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp. Harris is a three-time winner of the contest, also claiming the top prize in 2016 and 2021. The black-bellied whistling duck was the species selected for this year’s stamp. Harris’ work features three ducks near a still waterbody with two taking flight and another resting on the water.