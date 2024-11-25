Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou launches 2024 Oyster Shell Ornament Contest

It’s that time of year again! Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou’s 2024 Oyster Shell Ornament Contest is officially underway, and they need your help to decorate for the holidays!

Community members are invited to decorate a real oyster shell ornament for the visitor center’s Christmas tree. Later this December, three lucky winners will be chosen to receive a special holiday prize.

2023 Oyster Ornament Submissions. Photos provided.

Here’s how it works:

Pick up a real oyster shell to decorate from Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Visitor Center, located at 4484 Highway One in Raceland.

Be creative when deciding on your Christmas or Cajun themed ornament.

Use any materials you like when decorating your shell.

When you are done decorating your shell, simply return it back to the Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Visitor Center.

The last day to submit your ornament is December 18, 2024. For more information, please visit the Louisiana Cajun Bayou Facebook or call (985) 537-5800.