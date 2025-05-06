Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism recognizes the power of travel during National Travel and Tourism Week

National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) shines a spotlight on the U.S. travel industry’s essential role in driving economic growth, creating jobs and enhancing the nation’s global competitiveness. From May 4-10, 2025, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism (LCBT), the destination marketing organization for Lafourche Parish, celebrates the role and support of tourism partners up and down the bayou.

Since 1983, NTTW has underscored the travel industry’s contribution to U.S. economic strength, community vitality and quality of life. In 2024, the travel industry generated $2.9 trillion in economic output, supported more than 15 million jobs and produced $190 billion in tax revenue—equivalent to $1,490 per household.

In Lafourche Parish, the travel industry contributed to $92.19 million in visitor spending, 1,114 jobs, and saved residents an average of $285 in taxes in 2023. According to Louisiana visitor data, Lafourche Parish ranks as the 18th largest visitor economy in the state supporting local businesses and fostering long-term growth.

“National Travel & Tourism Week as a whole is our way of showing thanks and giving back to our tourism partners who show an unwavering support to our overall goal in making Lafourche Parish a premier tourism destination” said Cody A. Gray, President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. “As we transition into our new visitor’s center, we appreciate their continued support, and we look forward to showing them all that we have worked on in the years since Hurricane Ida.”

“Travel is one of our nation’s most powerful economic engines—supporting millions of jobs, fueling businesses and propelling industries forward,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “National Travel and Tourism Week reinforces the pivotal role travel plays in building a stronger, more prosperous America.”

Visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.