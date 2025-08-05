Louisiana’s first-ever Cat Café to open in Houma this fall

This fall, Houma will officially welcome Louisiana’s first-ever cat café.

A popular worldwide phenomenon, cat cafés are cozy, welcoming space where guests can enjoy the company of adoptable cats while relaxing with a drink, snack, or activity. These cafés are designed to create a peaceful environment that’s both fun and therapeutic. Whether you are looking to bring one home or just enjoy some snuggles, the Second Chance Cat Café will be a warm and inviting spot for all pet lovers in the community.

“I was born and raised in Louisiana and have been to cat cafés all over the world– but there are none in our state,” explained Lan Tivet, owner and founder of the Second Chance Cat Café. “I’ve seen and experienced the good it can bring to a community and I knew we needed something like that in Louisiana.”

At Houma’s new Second Chance Cat Café, cat adoption will be the centerpiece of their mission as they partner with local animal shelters to find cats their forever home. The local shelter will provide cats who are fit to be around people and fully vaccinated, as well as educational supplies and information on adoption. Every visit to the Second Chance Cat Café will support their care, help them feel safe, and bring them closer to adoption.

“Animal shelters have the resources to make sure cats are vaccinated and safe to be around humans, but sometimes it can be difficult to cuddle with them, play with them, and get to know them in a sterile environment,” explained Tivet. “Our café will be a warm, inviting place where people can really cuddle the cats and get to know them.”

Louisiana’s first cat café will be located at 11 Corporate Drive in Houma, next to Phi Long Asian Market, right off of S Hollywood Rd. The Second Chance Cat Café is planning to open their doors this fall. Alongside enjoying the cats, guests can reserve private sessions to interact and play with the cats, play board and card games, work at the study desk, and enjoy weekly theme, game, and movie nights.

“I am really excited to provide people with the opportunity for pet ownership and to just enjoy the cats. I know firsthand what a difference they can make in your life,” continued Tivet. “Mix that with getting stray cats off the street and into homes, and we hope this will do some real good– and that we can continue to expand from Houma across Louisiana.”

For more information about the Second Chance Cat Café, please visit their Facebook or website.