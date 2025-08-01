Louisiana’s new Kratom ban to take effect today

Starting today (August 1, 2025), severe new penalties are in effect for the possession of the herbal supplement known as Kratom.

Kratom is sold often as an energy booster, pain reliever and mood lifter. Its potential harmful side effects include liver toxicity, seizures and death.

According to Act 41 of the 2025 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, it is unlawful for any person in Louisiana to knowingly or intentionally produce, manufacture, distribute, dispense or possess Kratom.

Depending on the amount of Kratom involved, offenders may face up to five years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.

Additionally, establishments licensed by the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) are prohibited from selling or storing Kratom products on their premises.

Submitted by the Louisiana Department of Revenue.