LPPL introduces new programming options to enhance accessibility

Beginning in April 2025, the Lafourche Parish Public Library is set to roll out an innovative approach to library programming, designed to make activities more accessible and user-friendly for the community. The new structure introduces three types of programs, allowing for more flexibility and increased participation.

Three Program Types for Greater Accessibility

No Registration: These programs are open to an unlimited number of participants, welcoming community members without the need for prior sign-up. Registration Required: Programs marked with an asterisk (*) will require registration through the library’s calendar at lafourche.librarycalendar.com. Limited Capacity: Programs marked with an (L) indicate a participant limit, noted in parentheses. These events do not require registration but will close once the limit is reached.

While most library programs will not require registration or have capacity limits, certain events will continue to do so due to space or supply constraints. All program details, including registration and capacity information, will be clearly indicated on branch calendars and the library’s online calendar.

The new programming model aims to open up more opportunities for community members to participate, eliminating unnecessary hurdles while still accommodating the need for space management when necessary.

Library representatives express enthusiasm for the changes, noting that the streamlined process will allow more people to take advantage of library events and activities.

For more information and to explore upcoming events, visit lafourche.librarycalendar.com.