LPPL teams up with Sonic to celebrate National Reading Month and Dr. Seuss’s Birthday

Sonic is partnering with the Lafourche Parish Public Library to celebrate National Reading Month and Dr. Seuss’s birthday from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at drive-in locations across the parish.

The events will feature celebrity book readers, free giveaways including a Sonic coloring book, photo opportunities and special Wacky Pack Kids Meals priced at only $2.49. A percentage of sales during the celebration will be donated to the Lafourche Public Library to support its summer reading program. Additional donations to the library will come from sales of the Seussical Sorax Slush specialty drinks, which are available throughout March.

Sonic of Thibodaux, at 800 N Canal Blvd, will feature the following celebrity book readers:

6 p.m. – Mayor Kevin Clement

6:30 p.m. – Randall Loupe, Little League coach

7 p.m. – Allison Clark, Community Outreach Services, Lafourche Public Library

7:30 p.m. – Norman Edmonds, principal at W.S. Lafargue Elementary, and Melanie Edmonds, Louisiana Department of Education

SONIC of Galliano, at 16909 Highway 3236, will feature the following celebrity book readers:

6 p.m. – Lisa Whitman, Community Outreach Services at Lafourche Public Library

6:30 p.m. – Jennifer Schaffer, Golden Meadow Elementary School guidance counselor

7 p.m. – Jada Pitre, Lafourche Fire Department

7:30 p.m. – Golden Meadow Chief of Police, Michelle Lafont

Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, is one of the most popular children’s book authors of all time. His birthday is honored annually with nationwide reading celebrations.