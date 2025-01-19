LPSD announce school closures

Lafourche Parish School District announced that all Lafourche Parish public schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, January 21, and all school-related activities are cancelled. Schools are also closed Monday, January 20 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

LPSD will continue to monitor the weather closely and will provide updates regarding school operations on our website, www.mylpsd.com, our Facebook page, and OnCourse Connect, and notifications will be sent through employee email and SchoolStatus texts, email and phone calls. Please continue to monitor these lines of communication, as well as local media. Decisions regarding Wednesday will be announced no later than Monday, and we will provide an update to our families regarding the reopening of schools as the weather system progresses. We encourage everyone to stay safe and warm and take precautionary measures.