LPSD announces all schools to reopen tomorrow

From LPSD- All Lafourche Parish public schools and offices will resume normal operations tomorrow, Monday, 27, 2025.

While all of our campuses have running water, Lafourche Parish is still under a boil water advisory. This will not affect cafeteria operations, but until this advisory is lifted, we are asking all of our families to please send your children to school with water for the day.

Each campus will have a limited supply of bottled water available, but students should bring their own bottle if possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through these unique circumstances. We look forward to welcoming back all of our students tomorrow.