LPSD celebrates New Teachers of the Year for 2024-2025

The Lafourche Parish School District is excited to present their three “New Teachers of the Year” for the 2024-25 school year!

The Louisiana Department of Education’s “New Teacher of the Year” program recognizes teachers with less than one year of experience who are already demonstrating excellence in the classroom, as well as a commitment to student success that exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession.

LPSD Superintendent Jarod Martin paid them each a visit yesterday to surprise them with the exciting news. These three parish-wide division winners will now move on to represent the district at the state level.

Elementary – Alaina LeBlanc, Bayou Blue Upper Elementary

Middle – Skyler Shaw, Thibodaux Middle School

High – Alexis Dantin Buffinet, South Lafourche High School

Photos provided by LPSD.

“Thank you to all of our teachers -new and experienced – for stepping up to the challenge and answering the call to educate, motivate, and inspire the students of Lafourche Parish,” reads a statement from the District. “We can never express our appreciation enough for your professionalism, expertise and commitment to student growth and learning.”

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook.