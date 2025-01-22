LPSD extends school closures

All Lafourche Parish public schools and offices will remain closed through 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐉𝐚𝐧. 𝟐𝟑. Additional updates will be provided regarding the reopening of school after all of our facilities have been assessed for freeze-related damage and our roads and campuses are deemed safe for our students and staff to return.

Updates regarding school operations will be posted on our website, www.mylpsd.com, our Facebook page, and OnCourse Connect, and notifications will be sent through employee email and SchoolStatus texts, email and phone calls. Please continue to monitor these lines of communication, as well as local media. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented weather event.