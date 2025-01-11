LPSD honors over 60 students and staff for outstanding achievements

At last night’s monthly meeting, the Lafourche Parish School Board had the privilege of recognizing more than 60 students and staff for their outstanding academic, athletic and extracurricular achievements.

The honorees included this year’s Rising Star Award winners (New Teacher of the Year nominees) and the parish New Teacher of the Year winners, who will continue to represent our District at the state level.

Elementary – Alaina LeBlanc, Bayou Blue Upper Elementary

– Alaina LeBlanc, Bayou Blue Upper Elementary Middle – Skyler Shaw, Thibodaux Middle School

– Skyler Shaw, Thibodaux Middle School High – Alexis Dantin Buffet, South Lafourche High School

Other award recipients included:

Louisiana Jazz Educator of the Year – Kelsey Sampey

– Kelsey Sampey Louisiana BESE Board Student Representative – Blake Grabert

– Blake Grabert Outgoing School Board President – Valerie Bourgeois

Valerie Bourgeois Central Lafourche High School FFA and 4-H State and National Placing Teams

LHSAA All-Academic and Composite Swim, Volleyball, Football, and Cross Country Teams

To see all the photos from the event, please click here. For further information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook.