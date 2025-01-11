LPSD honors over 60 students and staff for outstanding achievements

January 11, 2025
January 11, 2025
January 11, 2025
January 11, 2025

At last night’s monthly meeting, the Lafourche Parish School Board had the privilege of recognizing more than 60 students and staff for their outstanding academic, athletic and extracurricular achievements.

 

The honorees included this year’s Rising Star Award winners (New Teacher of the Year nominees) and the parish New Teacher of the Year winners, who will continue to represent our District at the state level.

 

  • ElementaryAlaina LeBlanc, Bayou Blue Upper Elementary
  • MiddleSkyler Shaw, Thibodaux Middle School
  • High Alexis Dantin Buffet, South Lafourche High School

 


Alaina LeBlanc – Elementary Parish Winner – NEW Teacher of the Year
Skylar Shaw – Middle School Parish Winner – NEW Teacher of the Year
Alexis Dantin Buffinet – High School Parish Winner – NEW Teacher of the Year

 

Other award recipients included:

  • Louisiana Jazz Educator of the YearKelsey Sampey
  • Louisiana BESE Board Student RepresentativeBlake Grabert
  • Outgoing School Board President – Valerie Bourgeois
  • Central Lafourche High School FFA and 4-H State and National Placing Teams
  • LHSAA All-Academic and Composite Swim, Volleyball, Football, and Cross Country Teams

 

Valerie Bourgeois – School Board President January – December 2024
Kelsie Sampey – 2025 LMEA District VII, Outstanding Jazz Educator of the Year
Blake Grabert – CLHS – Louisiana State board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) for the 2024 school year.

To see all the photos from the event, please click here. For further information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook.

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

