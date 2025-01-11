LPSD honors over 60 students and staff for outstanding achievements

Local Masters student named 2024-2025 Friends of the Library Scholarship RecipientJanuary 11, 2025
At last night’s monthly meeting, the Lafourche Parish School Board had the privilege of recognizing more than 60 students and staff for their outstanding academic, athletic and extracurricular achievements.
The honorees included this year’s Rising Star Award winners (New Teacher of the Year nominees) and the parish New Teacher of the Year winners, who will continue to represent our District at the state level.
- Elementary – Alaina LeBlanc, Bayou Blue Upper Elementary
- Middle – Skyler Shaw, Thibodaux Middle School
- High – Alexis Dantin Buffet, South Lafourche High School
Other award recipients included:
- Louisiana Jazz Educator of the Year – Kelsey Sampey
- Louisiana BESE Board Student Representative – Blake Grabert
- Outgoing School Board President – Valerie Bourgeois
- Central Lafourche High School FFA and 4-H State and National Placing Teams
- LHSAA All-Academic and Composite Swim, Volleyball, Football, and Cross Country Teams
