LPSD monitors weather, prepares for potential schedule changes

Lafourche Parish School District is closely monitoring the weather conditions for the beginning of next week. As the forecast continues to evolve, school officials are working alongside local authorities and weather experts to assess the situation and determine whether any adjustments to the school schedule will be necessary.

The district has announced that an official update regarding any changes to regular school operations will be made on Sunday, January 19. Once a decision is reached, notifications will be sent out to families via employee email, the district’s Facebook page, OnCourse Connect, and direct communications through SchoolStatus, including text messages, emails, and phone calls.

The district urges families to continue monitoring these official outlets for any updates and further instructions as weather conditions develop.