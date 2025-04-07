LPSD recognizes outstanding students for academic, athletic, and extracurricular excellence

Terrebonne Parish student athletes invited to attend free physical session this MayApril 6, 2025
At April’s monthly meeting, the Lafourche Parish School Board had the privilege of recognizing outstanding students for their exceptional academic, athletic, and extracurricular achievements.
The honorees included:
LHSAA All-Academic and Composite Teams for spring sports, including baseball, softball and tennis
- Lanie Eschette – CLHS – Softball
- Blake Grabert-CLHS-Tennis
- Joshua Griffin – SLHS – Tennis
- Harold Braud – THS – Tennis
- Cullen Eschette – THS – Tennis
- Ana Perez – THS – Tennis
- Collin Alario – CLHS – Baseball
- Cohen Champagne – CLHS – Baseball
- Alyssa Cressionie – CLHS – Tennis
- Kate Degruise – CLHS – Softball
- Isabella Hanley – CLHS – Tennis
- Connor Simeoneaux – CLHS – Baseball
- Maira Escobar – SLHS –Tennis
- Laney Theriot – SLHS – Tennis
- Morgan Borne – THS – Softball
- Cohen Jarreau – THS – Baseball
- Alyssa Martinez – THS – Softball
- Annabelle Tenney – THS – Tennis
- Brody Trosclair – THS – Baseball
- Ariana Walker – THS – Tennis
All photos provided. Please note: some students not present for photos.
Robotic Team who won Grand Champions at the Bayou Regionals Competition and one of the Finalist for “Best Robot Design” in the State.
- Larose Cut Off Middle School Robotics Team – Kadyn Adams, Natalia Baetholomew, Fisher Cheramie, Charlie Coleman, Casin’ Cooper, John-Ryan Danos, Jasper Fuselier, Silas St. Pierre, Kai Stanfield, Hayden Terrebonne, Emma Trosclair Coaches: Addie Duet and Ashly Cheramie; Youth Mentor: Kru Cheramie.
Team who placed 2nd in the State 4 H Horse Judging Career Development Event.
- Central Lafourche 4-H Horse Judging Team – Adele Stein, Aubre Leger, Reese Borne, and Anthony Plaisance