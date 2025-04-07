LPSD recognizes outstanding students for academic, athletic, and extracurricular excellence

At April’s monthly meeting, the Lafourche Parish School Board had the privilege of recognizing outstanding students for their exceptional academic, athletic, and extracurricular achievements.

The honorees included:

LHSAA All-Academic and Composite Teams for spring sports, including baseball, softball and tennis

Lanie Eschette – CLHS – Softball

Blake Grabert-CLHS-Tennis

Joshua Griffin – SLHS – Tennis

Harold Braud – THS – Tennis

Cullen Eschette – THS – Tennis

Ana Perez – THS – Tennis

Collin Alario – CLHS – Baseball

Cohen Champagne – CLHS – Baseball

Alyssa Cressionie – CLHS – Tennis

Kate Degruise – CLHS – Softball

Isabella Hanley – CLHS – Tennis

Connor Simeoneaux – CLHS – Baseball

Maira Escobar – SLHS –Tennis

Laney Theriot – SLHS – Tennis

Morgan Borne – THS – Softball

Cohen Jarreau – THS – Baseball

Alyssa Martinez – THS – Softball

Annabelle Tenney – THS – Tennis

Brody Trosclair – THS – Baseball

Ariana Walker – THS – Tennis

All photos provided. Please note: some students not present for photos.



Robotic Team who won Grand Champions at the Bayou Regionals Competition and one of the Finalist for “Best Robot Design” in the State.

Larose Cut Off Middle School Robotics Team – Kadyn Adams, Natalia Baetholomew, Fisher Cheramie, Charlie Coleman, Casin’ Cooper, John-Ryan Danos, Jasper Fuselier, Silas St. Pierre, Kai Stanfield, Hayden Terrebonne, Emma Trosclair Coaches: Addie Duet and Ashly Cheramie; Youth Mentor: Kru Cheramie.

Team who placed 2nd in the State 4 H Horse Judging Career Development Event.