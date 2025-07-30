LPSD releases 2025-2026 intake and dismissal times

With the new school year is just around the corner, the Lafourche Parish School District has announced their official take-in and dismissal times for all LPSD schools.

“Please make sure to arrive on time to ensure a smooth start to each day,” said LPSD. “We can’t wait to see everyone!”

The first day of school for Lafourche Parish public schools will be Wednesday, August 6, 2025. See the take in and dismissal times below.

High Schools

Central Lafourche High School – 7:15 AM-2:15 PM

South Lafourche High School – 7:15 AM-2:15 PM

Thibodaux High School – 7:15 AM-2:15 PM

Career Magnet Center – 7:25 AM-2:25 PM

Middle Schools

Bayou Blue Middle School – 7:45 AM-2:45 PM

Larose-Cut Off Middle School – 7:45 AM-2:45 PM

Raceland Middle School – 7:45 AM-2:45 PM

Golden Meadow Middle School – 7:45 AM-2:45 PM

Lockport Middle School – 7:45 AM-2:45 PM

Thibodaux Middle School – 7:45 AM-2:45 PM

Sixth Ward Middle School – 7:15 AM-2:15 PM

Elementary Schools

Bayou Blue Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

Bayou Blue Upper Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

C.M. Washington Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

Chackbay Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

Cut Off Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

Golden Meadow Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

Lockport Lower Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

Lockport Upper Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

North Larose Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

Raceland Lower Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

Raceland Upper Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

South Larose Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

St. Charles Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

Thibodaux Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

W.S. Lafargue Elementary School – 8:30 AM-3:30 PM

Bayou Boeuf Elementary School – 7:45 AM-2:45 PM

Galliano Elementary School – 7:45 AM-2:45 PM