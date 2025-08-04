LPSD releases 2025-2026 School Bus Routes

August 4, 2025
August 4, 2025

The Lafourche Parish School District has released bus routes for the 2025-2026 school year.

 

Routes begin at:

6:00 AM – High Schools (+SWMS)
6:45 AM – Middle Schools (+BBES & GES)
7:30 AM – Elementary Schools

 

To find your child’s route and stop information, please cIick here. The district has also included a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section on the website to address some concerns.

 

The first day of school for Lafourche Parish public schools will be Wednesday, August 6, 2025. See the take in and dismissal times here.

