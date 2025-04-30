LPSD’s Rodney Tabor named State Finalist for Louisiana Outstanding School Support Employee of the Year

Congratulations to Mr. Rodney Tabor, custodian at Sixth Ward Middle School, who has been selected as a state finalist in the Louisiana Department of Education’s Outstanding School Support Employee of the Year program!

This program celebrates the state’s most exceptional support staff who have rendered time and talent beyond the call of duty. Earlier this year, Mr. Rodney was selected as the SWMS Support Employee of the Year and was chosen as the District’s overall winner at the middle school level.

“Mr. Rodney truly embodies the spirit of this award, and we are thrilled to see his exceptional contributions recognized at the state level. His positive attitude and genuine care for the students, staff and families of Sixth Ward make him an invaluable member of our team,” said Jarod Martin, Superintendent of Lafourche Parish School District. “In addition to his regular job responsibilities, he also serves as an assistant football coach for the Bluejays and is actively involved in the Thibodaux Fire Department. He is a true community servant who demonstrates the vital role support staff play in school and student success.”

Mr. Rodney will be recognized at the June 3, 2025 meeting of Louisiana BESE, where the overall state winner will be announced.

Congratulations to Mr. Rodney Tabor on this well-deserved honor! For more information, please click here.