LPSO announces “Click-It or Ticket” Campaign during Thanksgiving week

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will join other local law enforcement agencies in participating in the Click-It or Ticket campaign, running from November 23-30, 2024.

This campaign is coordinated and funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

During the busy Thanksgiving week, millions of Americans will hit the roads, eager to spend time with family and friends. It is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and it is important to follow critical safety practices when traveling, like wearing a seat belt.

During the campaign, additional deputies will be assigned to saturated patrol efforts. They will be focused on ensuring vehicle occupants are properly restrained, including child seats.

According to the Center for Analytics and Research Transportation Safety at LSU, more than half of the drivers and passengers who died in motor vehicle crashes last year were not properly restrained. During the Thanksgiving holiday alone, 454 were injured on Louisiana roads in 2023. Since 2019, 54 people in Louisiana have died in crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Click It or Ticket is a seat belt enforcement campaign aimed at increasing the national seat belt usage rate. Sheriff Craig Webre asks for patience and cooperation when passing through these checkpoints and for recognizing the importance of raising awareness for safety issues.