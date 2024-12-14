LPSO announces Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign during the holidays

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is joining other local law enforcement agencies in participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign, which will take place December 13, 2024 runs through January 1, 2025.

The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Throughout the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, additional deputies will be assigned to saturated patrol efforts to target impaired drivers and help keep motorists safe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one person is killed, on average, every 39 minutes in a drunk-driving crash. This totals more than 13,000 lives lost each year.

Sheriff Craig Webre reminds citizens to have a plan to get home safely before deciding to drink. Never drive if you have had anything to drink containing alcohol. Remember that driving under the influence of illegal narcotics can also lead to a DWI arrest. In fact, some legal medications can impair your ability to drive.

Always read warning labels and instructions on prescription and over-the-counter medications.