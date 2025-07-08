LPSO announces Seat Belt Checkpoint scheduled for tomorrow

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint in Lafourche Parish on July 8, 2025.

During this checkpoint, deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt and safety seat violations, as well as for proper inspection tags and other potential violations.

Checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.