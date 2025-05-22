LPSO joins local law enforcement in Click It Or Ticket Campaign, enforcing seat belt usage statewide

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is joining other local law enforcement agencies in participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign which began May 19 and continues through June 1, 2025.

The campaign is coordinated and funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Additional deputies will be assigned to saturated patrol efforts in conjunction with the campaign. Deputies will be checking motorists for proper seat belt and safety seat use, as well as other violations.

Click It or Ticket is a seat belt enforcement campaign aimed at increasing the national seat belt usage rate. Louisiana’s seat belt usage rate for 2024 was 85.2%, which is below the national rate of 91.2%.