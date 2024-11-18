LPSO now accepting nominations of children in need for 31st Annual Bicycle Giveaway

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is now accepting nominations of children in need for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office’s 31st annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway.

Since 1992, more than 5,500 bicycles have been distributed to families in need in our area, including 225 in 2023 alone. All requests must be completed by Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Requests can be submitted online at LPSO.net/BikeGiveaway.

Due to high demand each year, requests should be limited to no more than two bicycles per household/family, and children must live in Lafourche Parish. LPSO will make every effort to fulfill all requests, but not every person requesting a bike will receive one. Families will be informed whether they have been selected on the day of delivery.

Donations from the public will help fulfill these requests. Monetary donations and donations of new bikes are currently being accepted at all LPSO office locations. Monetary donations are accepted in the form of cash, money orders, or checks made payable to the Lafourche Deputies Association with the words “Bike Giveaway” in the memo line. Bicycles and monetary donations may be dropped off at any Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office location throughout the parish.

For more information about making a donation, contact Captain Brennan Matherne at brennan-matherne@lpso.net or call (985) 632-5843.