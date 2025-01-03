LPSO provides security support during 2025 Sugar Bowl following New Year’s Day terrorist attack

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office recently lended a helping hand during the postponed Sugar Bowl Game, following the tragic terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

Early in the morning on January 1, 2025, a truck purposely drove onto a pedestrian-packed Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more. In response to this tragedy, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry issued a State of Emergency and the much-anticipated Sugar Bowl– which was expected to take place that day at the Caesars Superdome– was postponed for the first time in the game’s history.

With thousands attending the Sugar Bowl on Thursday, January 2, 2025 in New Orleans to watch the University of Georgia face off against Notre Dame, local law enforcement from surrounding parishes were called in to help out– including Lafourche Parish’s own Sheriff’s Office.

“New Orleans has been on our hearts since the terrorist attack early Wednesday morning. Today [January 2], we got the opportunity to help,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office from yesterday.

“I’d like to thank everyone at NOPD and LSP for their hospitality and allowing us to assist with this event,” said Captain Michael Beck. “We are proud to stand with our brothers and sisters in blue to make the Sugar Bowl a safe place for everyone to attend.”

