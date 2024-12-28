LPSO successfully delivers 225 bikes during 31st Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is happy to announce that 225 bikes have been delivered during the 31st Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway.

“Our Christmas Bike Giveaway is complete, and deputies have delivered bikes to children in need across Lafourche Parish!” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. “This year, Hillary Danos from Bless Your Heart Nonprofit also helped us deliver bikes. The organization has donated funds to this program each year of their existence. We also thank Talos Energy who made a sizable donation this year, and everyone else who donated funds or bikes for this program.”

Since 1992, more than 5,500 bicycles have been distributed to our area’s needy families. In 2023 alone, 225 new bikes were delivered to children throughout Lafourche Parish.

“For over 30 years, we have been bringing a little joy to children on Christmas morning with a new bike,” said Sheriff Craig Webre. “This timeless gift continues to be in high demand each year. With the help of our generous community, we can brighten the holidays for children in need in Lafourche Parish.”

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.