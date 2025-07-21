Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser receives 2025 STEM Spark Award for advancing education and workforce development in Louisiana

The National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) has recognized Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser with the 2025 STEM Spark Award, presented annually to a lieutenant governor who demonstrates a commitment to support, promote, and advance opportunities for learning or engaging in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in education, skills training, and the workforce.

Lieutenant Governor Nungesser was recognized for his efforts to promote the NLGA STEM Scholarship Program in Louisiana, resulting in thousands of dollars in funding to Louisiana schools over the past four years to advance STEM programming and projects. Additionally, under his oversight, the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism provides hands-on STEM opportunities for youth at state museums, state parks, and the state library.

“Literacy and reading comprehension are vital for the critical thinking and problem-solving skills involved in STEM,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, a former NLGA Chair. “It’s an honor to be recognized with the STEM Spark Award. I am grateful to both the NLGA and Sapphire Gas Solutions for recognizing the value of STEM opportunities. Through the NLGA STEM Scholarship Program, we have been able to provide modern STEM resources to Louisiana schools to promote reading, encourage interest in STEM concepts and principles, and assist students in learning assignments in science and mathematics classes.”

“Sapphire Gas Solutions is proud to recognize Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser with the STEM Spark Award, celebrating not only his tireless efforts to support STEM opportunities for the youth in his state, but also his passion for Louisiana’s future,” said Sam Thigpen, CEO of Sapphire Gas Solutions. “By investing in STEM in the states, leaders like Lt. Governor Nungesser are helping to build a stronger, more adaptive workforce to thrive in the jobs of tomorrow.”

The award was presented to Lt. Governor Nungesser on Thursday, July 17, during the NLGA Annual Meeting in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.