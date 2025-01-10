LTHP accepts nominations for 2025 most endangered places and state preservation awards

Fatal overdose leads to second-degree murder chargeJanuary 10, 2025
The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP) is now accepting nominations for its annual list of Most Endangered Places & the 2024 Louisiana Preservation Awards.
Since 1999, LTHP has recognized & advocated to save threatened historic sites across the state through its catalog of Most Endangered Places (MEP), calling attention to places that embody our cultural heritage & are in jeopardy of being lost. Nearly 200 sites have been recognized in the MEP listings, with over 40 sites having been saved & dozens currently being restored & renovated. Sites placed on the MEP List remain until the threat of loss is resolved.
“Adding a property to Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places List is intended to be a positive step in saving an important part of our state’s diverse history. It shows the local community & potential donors what makes a site important & recognizes that unless steps are taken soon, the site could be lost,” says Brian Davis, LTHP Executive Director.
To nominate an endangered historic site & review the current list of Most Endangered Places, visit: lthp.org/most-endangered. LTHP especially encourages nominations from these underrepresented parishes that have yet to be highlighted: Allen, Assumption, Catahoula, Concordia, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Red River, and St. Helena. It is LTHP’s goal to have a representative site from all 64 parishes. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, February 16, 2025.
The public is also invited to nominate individuals, organizations, & businesses for their impactful efforts to save historic places, build pride, & foster engagement in their communities. Nominations for the 2024 Louisiana Preservation Awards are open to the public through Sunday, February 16, 2025. To make a nomination & see past award recipients, visit: lthp.org/about/awards.
Founded in June 1979 as the Louisiana Preservation Alliance, the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation is a statewide coalition that advocates the preservation of Louisiana’s unique architectural & cultural heritage & provides a voice for the state’s historic preservation community. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, the Trust strives to raise public awareness, concern, & support for preservation through technical assistance, education, outreach, advocacy, & strategic alliances.