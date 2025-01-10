LTHP accepts nominations for 2025 most endangered places and state preservation awards

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP) is now accepting nominations for its annual list of Most Endangered Places & the 2024 Louisiana Preservation Awards.

Since 1999, LTHP has recognized & advocated to save threatened historic sites across the state through its catalog of Most Endangered Places (MEP), calling attention to places that embody our cultural heritage & are in jeopardy of being lost. Nearly 200 sites have been recognized in the MEP listings, with over 40 sites having been saved & dozens currently being restored & renovated. Sites placed on the MEP List remain until the threat of loss is resolved.

“Adding a property to Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places List is intended to be a positive step in saving an important part of our state’s diverse history. It shows the local community & potential donors what makes a site important & recognizes that unless steps are taken soon, the site could be lost,” says Brian Davis, LTHP Executive Director.

To nominate an endangered historic site & review the current list of Most Endangered Places, visit: lthp.org/most-endangered. LTHP especially encourages nominations from these underrepresented parishes that have yet to be highlighted: Allen, Assumption, Catahoula, Concordia, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Red River, and St. Helena. It is LTHP’s goal to have a representative site from all 64 parishes. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, February 16, 2025.

The public is also invited to nominate individuals, organizations, & businesses for their impactful efforts to save historic places, build pride, & foster engagement in their communities. Nominations for the 2024 Louisiana Preservation Awards are open to the public through Sunday, February 16, 2025. To make a nomination & see past award recipients, visit: lthp.org/about/awards.

Founded in June 1979 as the Louisiana Preservation Alliance, the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation is a statewide coalition that advocates the preservation of Louisiana’s unique architectural & cultural heritage & provides a voice for the state’s historic preservation community. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, the Trust strives to raise public awareness, concern, & support for preservation through technical assistance, education, outreach, advocacy, & strategic alliances.