LUMCON launches new White Boot Explorer’s Club, educating local students on Louisiana’s changing coast

LUMCON (Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium) is excited to announce the launch of their entirely free, brand-new White Boot Explorer’s Club, which will help Louisiana students explore and learn more about Louisiana’s changing coast.

Designed for bayou learners in grades 5-8, this free online program is perfect for people who are interested in exploring and investigating coastal Louisiana and marine science through a scientific lens. Participants can look forward to learning new, interesting things about Louisiana’s coast and building scientific skills.

While the program is designed for those in middle school, anyone in grades 3-12 is welcome to participate. It doesn’t matter what your academic experience or level is or where you live, there is something new for you to learn and explore about each topic we cover.

Photos provided by LUMCON.

Once you are a member of the White Boot Explorers, you’ll gain access to additional content and members-only activities, and be eligible for in-person experiences and workshops. All at no extra charge. You must complete each level to unlock the next one. No payment is needed to complete any part of the training. The levels of training are as follows:

Level 1: The Basics

Learn the basics about Louisiana’s coastal landscape. This level covers estuaries, watersheds, hydrology, and the delta lobe cycle, among other things.

Level 2: Louisiana Coastal Habitats

You’ll learn about the living and nonliving things in four different kinds of habitats found on the Louisiana Coast.

Level 3: Coastal Plants and Animals

In this level you will learn about the plants and animals that make up our coastal ecosystems. You will also learn how to identify some of them.

Level 4: Important Coastal Topics

You’ll learn about the science behind current environmental topics.

To get started, please click here. For more information, please visit LUMCON on Facebook.