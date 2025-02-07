LWFC approves Notice of Intent to extend Alligator Hunting Season to December 31

At the monthly meeting on February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved a Notice of Intent to extend wild alligator hunting season to December 31, 2025. The extension would apply to both the West and East zones.

The season would run from the last Wednesday in August until December 31, 2025 in the East

Zone and from the first Wednesday of September until December 31, 2025 in the West Zone. The extension would increase harvest opportunity. The season currently runs 60 days.

To see the full NOI, please click here. Public comment will be accepted on the NOI through 4:30 PM on May 1, 2025. It may be submitted to Jeb Linscombe at jlinscombe@wlf.la.gov, by phone at 337-735-8671 or by mail to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA. 70506.