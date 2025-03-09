Make an impact: Nicholls Foundation to host 8th Annual Give-N-Day

Advanced giving is now available for Nicholls State University’s eighth annual Give-N-Day, a 24-hour fundraising event where donors can give to specific campus organizations. With the assistance of the Nicholls Foundation, this year’s event is set to take place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Give-N-Day was first organized in 2018 as a tool for campus organizations to raise money in a way they couldn’t before. Now, this annual event is open to all colleges, departments, student organizations and athletics across campus. Donors have the opportunity to choose exactly where their funds will be allocated with every cent going directly to the donor’s organization(s) of choice.

Going into the 8th annual Give-N-Day, the Nicholls Foundation has raised over $1.2 million across the university’s various colleges, departments, athletics and student organizations. Nicholls’ 2024 Give-N-Day raised over $205,000 with over 1,300 donors and 1,850 donations.

Help Nicholls State University top last year’s numbers by going to www.givenday.org to decide where you’d like to make an impact on campus. For any questions, please contact jeremy.becker@nicholls.edu.

The Nicholls Foundation, an independent 501(c)3 corporation, exists to support the mission of Nicholls State University by seeking gifts and grants and by managing those funds and other assets to support Nicholls through endowed chairs, professorships, scholarships and other enhancement efforts. To learn more about donating to Nicholls, visit nichollsfoundation.org.