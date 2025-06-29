Manning Passing Academy attracts national talent to Nicholls

Abigail Gauthier

Nicholls State University

The 29th annual Manning Passing Academy drew young quarterbacks from all around the nation to Nicholls State University’s football fields in Thibodaux this week.

The Manning Passing Academy was held from Thursday through Sunday. It celebrated its 29th overall year and its 20th anniversary at Nicholls.

During the camp, the campus practice fields were filled with the next generation of collegiate football players. Campers were given the opportunity to receive guidance from the Manning Camp’s staff of more than 50 athletic trainers, 50 college quarterbacks, and 85 coaches, each of whom has an array of experience on the field and in their career.

Young athletes spent the daylight hours on the field participating in various non-contact drills to hone their skills. In the evening, speaker sessions were held in Guidry Stadium to inform and motivate the campers.

The campers and football fans received a chance to watch the college quarterbacks compete in passing demonstrations during the Friday Night Lights event. It consisted of the Riddell Air-It-Out Exhibition and the Nike Quarterback Challenge.

The Manning Passing Academy is owned and operated by Archie, Cooper, Peyton, and Eli Manning. They collaborate every year to host “the premier offensive football skills camp in the nation,” which attracts over 1,200 campers annually.

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning shared encouragement for the young athletes during the Manning Camp’s news conference on Friday. Manning said he wants each player to invest not only in their physical skills but also in their academics.

“You have got to focus on the main thing,” Peyton Manning said. “You have got to take care of your school.”

He added that each football student works extremely hard over the summer, but during the semester, school and training leave little time for the players to think of much else. He said there is very little that can sway the dedication of the campers taking to the field this year.

“We are proud ambassadors of high school football – we defend and protect it. It gets hot here in Thibodaux, yet we don’t hear one complaint from one kid from California or Massachusetts,” Peyton Manning said. “They come out here and love football and love to work.”

Manning said he feels immense pride for the sport and enjoys seeing the number of campers who are passionate about the game.

“That’s what we’re proud of: trying to grow the game of football,” Peyton Manning said. “That’s probably the best part about it.”

This story was reported and written by a student with the support of the non-profit Louisiana Collegiate News Collaborative, an LSU-led coalition of eight universities, including Nicholls State University, funded by the Henry Luce and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur foundations.