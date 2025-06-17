Million Meals for MLK Feeds 2.2 Million Across Louisiana, Uniting Communities in Historic Hunger Relief Effort

The success of the inaugural Million Meals for MLK campaign earlier this year demonstrated the significant impact a united community can have on hunger relief efforts across Louisiana.

Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dedication to service, 2.2 million total meals were donated in January 2025 as thousands of Louisianans united under the call to serve, share, and support Louisiana’s five regional food banks. All meals were distributed to families and individuals in need across the state by the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans and Acadiana (including Terrebonne and Lafourche).

Volunteer Louisiana and Feeding Louisiana kicked off the statewide Million Meals for MLK campaign last fall to increase meals and replenish items at food banks and other organizations addressing hunger after the holiday season, ensuring a strong start to 2025. And while this effort helped restock the state’s food banks during a historically low time, year-round support is needed for the one in six Louisianans facing food insecurity.

“In Louisiana, food insecurity remains a pressing issue. The Million Meals for MLK initiative, spearheaded by Volunteer Louisiana and Feeding Louisiana, is making a real difference by providing meals to those in need. This campaign not only supports families across the state but also reflects Dr. King’s mission of service and uplifting communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “However, there is still more work to be done. I am looking forward to next year’s campaign as we bring communities together to serve and contribute to the future of fellow Louisianans.”

The more than two million meals collected through this campaign have already been distributed as canceled programs and reductions in federal funding have left food bank services more in demand. And, amid the summer months when children will not have the benefit of daily in-school meal programs, more families will request help from the state’s food banks.

Photos provided by Second Harvest Food Bank.

An estimated 827,690 people, including 248,630 children, live with food insecurity in Louisiana. To put this into perspective, these represent more people than those living in the cities of Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Monroe combined. Nationally, Louisiana is ranked third for both child and senior hunger and fourth for overall hunger.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who participated in this first-of-its-kind campaign,” stated Pat R. Van Burkleo, Executive Director of Feeding Louisiana. “Million Meals for MLK showed what’s possible when communities come together to act. We need that same spirit of service and generosity to continue throughout the year so we can keep uplifting the one in six Louisianans who face hunger.”

Regularly having enough healthy food to eat changes lives. Food security enables economic advancement and societal growth, helps people lead more productive lives, and leads to better health, academic and financial outcomes for children as they grow older. Million Meals for MLK organizers look forward to building on the momentum begun in January and continuing the fight against hunger in Louisiana throughout the year.

The Million Meals for MLK campaign was made possible through the support of major sponsors, including Louisiana Blue (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana), Healthy Blue Louisiana, and Entergy Louisiana, who strengthened hunger relief efforts by donating and packing nearly 210,000 meals. Ochsner Health also provided sponsorship support, contributing approximately 100,000 meals. Other corporate partners included DEMCO, Lumen, JP Morgan Chase, and Hancock Whitney.

Visit MillionMealsForMLK.org to learn more about the 2026 campaign and join the fight against hunger in Louisiana.