Millions in state tax refunds moving to Unclaimed Property if taxpayers don’t claim them

August 9, 2025
August 9, 2025

Louisiana taxpayers have until Sept. 6, 2025, to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent Notice of Unclaimed Property letters to 17,976 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. The amount of unclaimed refunds due for transfer if not claimed from LDR is $16,930,922.38.

Taxpayers who receive one of these letters from LDR can claim their refunds by one of two methods:

The Department of Revenue will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting claims electronically or with the voucher by the Sept. 6 deadline.

Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.

