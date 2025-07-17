MISSING PERSON: Amerika Rae Durden

UPDATE: Amerika Rae Durden and her daughter have been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Houma Police Department has issued a Missing Person Alert for 21-year-old Amerika Rae Durden, who was last seen on July 10 in the area of Helena Drive in Houma.

Authorities believe she may be accompanied by her 3-year-old daughter.

The situation is considered urgent. Anyone with information on Durden’s whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement immediately at (985) 858-5100.