MISSING PERSON: Chole Thibodeaux

The Houma Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Chole Thibodeaux. She was last seen on December 2, 2024. She is a 14 year old white female.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Houma Police Department immediately at 985-873-6371.
Houma Police Department - Press Release
