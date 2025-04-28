MISSING PERSON: Denise Millien

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 51-year-old Denise Millien of St. Marie Drive in Bayou Blue. She was last seen at her residence between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on April 27, 2025.

Millien suffers from mental health issues. She is described as 5’9″ tall, weighing approximately 265 pounds with black hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.