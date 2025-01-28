MISSING TEEN: Ayden Brunet

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Ayden Brunet, of Gray. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the juvenile’s disappearance, on January 25 th , shortly before 8:00pm.

Brunet was brought to a local Houma based business with a group of other juveniles, where he ultimately left the business and was seen walking near West Tunnel Blvd a short time later. The TPSO Patrol Division

responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though Brunet’s location remains unknown. Brunet is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, a red belt, and slide type shoes.

Brunet has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person. Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.