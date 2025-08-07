MISSING TEEN: Jacolbe Eugene

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Jacolbe Eugene, of Baton Rouge.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of an incident on Wednesday, August 6th, shortly before 1:00 pm, and learned that a juvenile male from Baton Rouge, La, was seen at a Houma residence in the early morning hours, by family. The TPSO Patrol Division responded to the home, but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though his location is unknown. Family members also reported that Eugene has been missing from Baton Rouge for over two weeks, and is believed to be dating a juvenile female in the Houma area.

Jacolbe Eugene is described as an African American male, approximately 6’1″ tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Eugene has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person. Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.