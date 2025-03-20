MISSING TEEN: Timmeneshia Elizabeth Brown

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Timmeneshia Elizabeth Brown, of Gray. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of the incident around 12:30 Pm on Wednesday, March 19th, when Brown’s family reported that she left her residence on Tuesday night. Authorities learned that Brown left the residence without her cellular phone, and was last seen getting into a 4-door sedan, brown in color, in front of her residence.

The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though her location is unknown. Brown is described as 5’4″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.