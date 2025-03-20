Misty Leigh McElroy named 2025 Boucherie Queen

Meet your 2025 Boucherie Queen, Ms. Misty Leigh McElroy of Houma!

Misty is a well-known professional photographer, Director of Marketing & Communications at Fletcher Technical Community College, and a true creative force in our community.

“A visionary behind the lens, Misty captures the essence of South Louisiana while sharing its stories with the world,” reads a statement about Misty from the Hache Grant Association. “A passionate traveler, Misty embraces new experiences and brings global inspiration back to the bayou. Whether behind the camera, advocating, or promoting Cajun music with the Cajun Music Preservation Society, her work shines through in everything she does!”

As the Boucherie Queen, the Hache Grant Association will recognize Misty’s community contributes at the Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie this Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 10:00 AM-10:00 PM in downtown Houma. Read more about the event here.

“It’s truly an honor to be named the 2025 Boucherie Queen by the Hache Grant Association. Our Cajun culture is something I care deeply about – the people, the food, the music, and the land. I’ve spent years celebrating and promoting our culture, whether through attending festivals and events across the region, traveling to places like Nova Scotia to honor our Cajun ties, or helping to preserve our musical heritage through the Cajun Music Preservation Society,” said Misty. “The Boucherie represents our love of community, tradition, and the incredible richness of our heritage. I’m proud to be a part of that and to continue sharing our culture with the world.”

Join us in celebrating the 2025 Boucherie Queen, Misty Leigh McElroy! Be sure to catch her at the Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie this weekend!