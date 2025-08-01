Mitch Orgeron sworn in as Lafourche Parish President

Today, August 1, 2025, Mitch Orgeron was officially sworn in as Lafourche Parish President.

Below is the full statement shared by President Orgeron following his swearing-in:

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” said Orgeron. “I take this responsibility seriously and look forward to meeting with residents across the parish and getting to work right away.”

President Orgeron expressed his appreciation for the chance to serve and reaffirmed his commitment to working on behalf of the people of Lafourche Parish.

We extend our sincere thanks to Archie Chaisson III for his years of service and leadership. His commitment to Lafourche Parish has made a lasting impact, and we wish him continued success in his next chapter.

In the weeks ahead, President Orgeron plans to roll out initiatives aimed at building on the progress already made and addressing the needs of communities across Lafourche. His focus: listening, engaging, and delivering results.