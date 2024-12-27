More Louisiana teachers choosing to remain in profession

A critical reminder for hunters following an accidental shootingDecember 27, 2024
More Louisiana teachers are choosing to remain in the profession. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) previewed findings from their upcoming Teacher Exit Data Report today. The annual report shows a 2-percent decrease in the number of teachers exiting their current position. The LDOE will present the full report to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) in January.
“Outside of the parent, the classroom teacher has the largest impact on student learning,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana is committed to providing every student with an effective teacher, and we must continue to listen to these professionals and give them the support they need to thrive.”
Less Louisiana Teachers Leaving the Classroom
Louisiana saw less traditional public school teachers exit their current position last school year. In 2023-2024, 13 percent of teachers exited (6,297). That’s down from 15 percent (6,873) in 2022-2023. The overall number of teachers exiting the profession has decreased for two consecutive years. In 2021-2022, 6,944 (15%) teachers left their current position.
Valuing the Teaching Profession
Louisiana has implemented a number of initiatives and policies designed to support teachers and provide school systems with additional avenues to recruit and retain quality educators.
- Dr. Brumley launched the Let Teachers Teach workgroup to develop common sense solutions to unnecessary bureaucracies and classroom disruptions that keep teachers from teaching students. Composed of over two dozen teachers from across Louisiana, many of the workgroup’s recommendations have been adopted into state policy.
- Over the past few years, Louisiana has created additional pathways into the profession such as a program targeted at military families and the associate teacher program.
- Along with multiple statewide stipends and teacher pay raises, Louisiana has provided school systems funding to direct additional pay towards areas of greatest need. School systems can use these funds to address the recruitment and retention of teachers in critical shortage areas, highly effective teachers, teachers working in high need schools, and teachers in leadership positions.