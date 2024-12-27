More Louisiana teachers choosing to remain in profession

More Louisiana teachers are choosing to remain in the profession. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) previewed findings from their upcoming Teacher Exit Data Report today. The annual report shows a 2-percent decrease in the number of teachers exiting their current position. The LDOE will present the full report to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) in January.

“Outside of the parent, the classroom teacher has the largest impact on student learning,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana is committed to providing every student with an effective teacher, and we must continue to listen to these professionals and give them the support they need to thrive.”

Less Louisiana Teachers Leaving the Classroom

Louisiana saw less traditional public school teachers exit their current position last school year. In 2023-2024, 13 percent of teachers exited (6,297). That’s down from 15 percent (6,873) in 2022-2023. The overall number of teachers exiting the profession has decreased for two consecutive years. In 2021-2022, 6,944 (15%) teachers left their current position.

Valuing the Teaching Profession

Louisiana has implemented a number of initiatives and policies designed to support teachers and provide school systems with additional avenues to recruit and retain quality educators.