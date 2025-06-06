Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash at Houma Tunnel exit

On June 4th, 2025 at approximately 9:50pm the Houma Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at the east exit of the Houma Tunnel.

Upon arrival the driver of the motorcycle was located and identified as Kirk Trahan, 48 years old and suffering from severe injuries. Trahan was then transported to an out of area hospital for treatment but later died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation later revealed Trahan was traveling at a high rate of speed and as he exited the tunnel he left the roadway, lost control and overturned several times as he was ejected from the motorcycle.

This is still an ongoing investigation, however both speed and alcohol are suspected to be the contributing factors in the crash.