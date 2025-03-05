Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Lafourche Parish crash

Your official guide to Terrebonne/Lafourche’s best spring festivals, cook-offs, and moreMarch 4, 2025
On March 4, 2025, shortly before 1:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash involving motorcycles on Louisiana Highway 182 near its intersection with Washington Street. This crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Anthony Gambino III of Raceland.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Harley Davidson Street Glide, driven by Gambino, was traveling east on LA Hwy 182. At the same time, a 2002 Harley Davidson Softail, driven by 42-Year-old Chad Rivet of Larose, was traveling behind. For reasons still under investigation, Rivet’s motorcycle struck the rear left of Gambino’s motorcycle.
Gambino, whose improperly secured helmet came off during the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Rivet, who was also wearing a helmet, sustained moderate injures and was transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.
A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Whether operating a motorcycle or a vehicle, all motorists must make safe and responsible decisions while on the road. This includes obeying speed limits, staying focused and alert, and never driving while impaired or distracted. Additionally, Troopers encourage residents to take advantage of the Department of Public Safety’s motorcycle operator training courses. Classes range from beginner to advanced. Information can be found here- https://lsp.org/services/training/motorcycle-safety/ .